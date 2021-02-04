Pedro River Bridge in Clarendon closed for emergency repairs
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Effective immediately, the Pedro River Bridge located along the border of Clarendon and St Ann has been closed to motor vehicles.
The National Works Agency (NWA) says the bridge has been closed out of an abundance of caution as its steel members have deteriorated significantly and the risk exists that it could collapse under the weight of vehicles.
Community Relations Officer for NWA's Southern Region, Howard Hendriks explains that a thorough inspection of the structure was done yesterday after a hole developed in a section of the bridge deck. Based on the findings of the inspection, the structure was ordered closed by the agency.
Resulting from the closure, motorists wanting to travel from the direction of Kellits, Clarendon towards Claremont, St Ann will be rerouted through Shooters, Macknie and Concord. Travelling from Shooters, motorists will turn right at Macknie Square, then proceed to the community of Concord, from where they will make a left turn and travel towards Claremont. The reverse obtains for those who wish to travel from Claremont towards Kellits.
The NWA is discouraging motorists from attempting to use the bridge and is urging road users to obey all posted warning signs.
