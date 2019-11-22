Pembroke Hall High teacher under investigation over murder threat to student

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The leadership of the Pembroke Hall High School in St Andrew has launched an investigation into an incident in which a female teacher made murder threats to one of her students yesterday.

A video recording of the incident has gone viral on social media. It captures the teacher telling the student: “mi wi kill you in yah bwoy” and asking him “Weh yah shout afta mi fa? Mi look like yuh mumma?”

The enraged teacher continued to hurl threats at the student, telling him “mi wi murder yuh inna dis… that's a promise”.

She also dared him to report it to the police before instructing him to leave her classroom.

Pembroke Hall High School Principal, the Reverend Claude Ellis, in an interview with Nationwide News earlier today said an investigation into the incident is underway but indicated that the teacher is still on duty.

“Yes I am confirming it is a teacher and student of Pembroke Hall High School. We are currently collecting the reports from all the relevant persons after which the report will be put together and we will proceed as per code of regulation,” he said.

He further told the radio station that: “there is no reason for the teacher to not be active at the institution. This is a report that came to me overnight. I have requested a report from the teacher which she has provided and we will move forward once we have compiled all the relevant reports.

“Well like any educator or even parent, the content would be disturbing and in no way would an educator or school principal condone such behaviour from anyone, either student, teacher or parent.”