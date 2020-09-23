Penfield District, Gordon Town, St Andrew to get new bridge

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) says works to replace a compromised wooden bridge in Penfield District, Gordon Town in St Andrew are to commence shortly.

The NWA said it recently awarded a $23.3 million contract to undertake the works to erect a Compact 200 Bailey bridge structure.

NWA Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said the existing bridge's wooden plank deck is showing signs of wear, which poses a danger to pedestrians. He explained that though the bridge is currently used by motorists, it was not designed to accommodate motor vehicles, which is an added concern for the agency.

However, the agency said when complete, small vehicles will be able to safely use the new single-lane structure.

During the two months of construction, the agency said a temporary pedestrian facility will be put in place for continued access to the community. Under the contract, the bridge's existing concrete abutments will be demolished and reconstructed and the new 50 foot Bailey bridge assembled and launched, the NWA explained.

Motor vehicles will not be able to access the structure during the period of construction.

The agency said it has completed some 10 bridge projects right across the island over the last calendar year at a cost of approximately $405 million dollars.