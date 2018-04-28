Penn Relays 2018: Ja women retain 4x100m title
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The women's 4x100m team were the only Jamaican winners in the USA vs The Word series at today's final day of the 124th Penn Relays Carnival under sunny but cool conditions at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, USA.
The team of Gayon Evans, Kerron Stewart, Schillone Calvert-Powell, Jura Levy ran 43.14 seconds to beat two American teams and Guyana to retain the title they won last year and win it for the seventh time over all.
The USA Red team finished second in 43.18 seconds ahead of the USA-Blue (43.71s) and Guyana (46.40s) as Trinidad and Tobago failed to finish.
Paul Reid
