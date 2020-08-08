Pensioners can encash vouchers for August at post offices starting Monday
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising National Insurance Scheme (NIS) pensioners that as of Monday they will be able to encash all pension vouchers with payable dates of August 2020.
Early encashment is only available at post offices. The National Commercial Bank (NCB) has advised that it will no longer encash pension order vouchers.
Director of National Insurance at the Ministry, Portia Magnus, said that in light of NCB's decision to discontinue pension voucher encashment, the ministry is looking at alternative payment options for NIS pensioners. Meanwhile, she is encouraging pensioners to sign up with the NIS's direct deposit payment system. This allows for NIS pensions to be deposited directly to their bank accounts.
The form is available at the ministry's parish offices. It may also be downloaded from the ministry's website at mlss.gov.jm.
The early encashment of vouchers initiative continues to be a part of the effort to ensure that pensioners have access to their benefits during the COVID-19 crisis.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy