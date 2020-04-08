People over 70 years old to stay home
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says effective today, continuing to April 21, people 70 years and over as well as individuals who are ill with flu-like or respiratory symptoms, should stay at home.
However, Holness said these individuals may leave their premises once per day for food, medicine, exercise and other necessities of life.
He further advised people with comorbidities and respiratory illnesses to stay home.
The prime minister was speaking at a press briefing to update the nation on the country's coronavirus (COVID-19) response.
At the same time, Holness stressed that none of the orders placed on borders affect the movement of cargo.
“Our ports remain wide open to incoming and outgoing cargo,” he said.
“We recognise that we cannot keep our borders closed indefinitely. However, we cannot put our population at risk of spread as a result of additional imported cases. We have, however, considered certain protocols by which we would allow re-entry,” Holness continued.
Kelsey Thomas
