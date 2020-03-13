People who attended funeral with first confirmed COVID-19 patient urged to contact Health Ministry

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health & Wellness is asking all persons who attended the funeral service and/or the burial with the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Jamaica to make contact.

The patient attended the funeral of the late Gloria Clarke held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 and the interment that followed at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.

Those affected can contact the ministry by calling any of the following numbers:

888-ONE-LOVE(663-5683)

888-754-7792

876-542-5998

876-542-6007

876-542- 6006

876-542-5998.

They may also send an email with their contact details to covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.