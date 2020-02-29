Permaul leads Jaguars to 7-wicket win over Scorpions
FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Veerasammy Permaul spun his way to career-best figures as Guyana Jaguars completed a seven-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions in the sixth-round regional four-day match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.
On Saturday's rain-abbreviated third day, left-arm finger spinner Permaul grabbed eight wickets to trigger a Scorpions slide that saw them dismissed for 111 in their second innings.
Setting a target of only 24 runs after they had secured a vital 88-run first-innings advantage, the Jaguars lost three wickets on their way to victory.
Scores: Scorpions 216 (80.4 overs) & 111 (40.4 overs); Jaguars 304 (103.2 overs) & 24-3 (8.4 overs)
Permaul finished with remarkable figures of 15-77, his finest haul in first-class cricket.
Sanjay Myers
