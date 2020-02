Permaul lifts Jaguars on day one vs Scorpions

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Spin bowler Veerasammy Permaul putGuyana Jaguars in a strong position against Jamaica Scorpions on the opening day of the sixth-round regional four-day cricket match atTrelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

Permaul, the left-arm finger spinner, finished with 7-59 to help dismiss the Scorpions for 216.

Jermaine Blackwood top-scored for the Scorpions with 59.

In response, the Jaguars were noughtwithout loss before play was called off for the day.

Scores: Scorpions 216 (80.4 overs); Jaguars 0-0 (2 overs)

Earlier on Thursday, the Jaguars had won the toss and elected to field first in sunny conditions at the venue located on the north western section of the island.

Teams:

Scorpions— John Campbell (captain), Alwyn Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Patrick Harty

Jaguars—Leon Johnson (captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keon Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Vishaul Singh, Nial Smith.