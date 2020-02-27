Permaul lifts Jaguars on day one vs Scorpions
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Spin bowler Veerasammy Permaul put Guyana Jaguars in a strong position against Jamaica Scorpions on the opening day of the sixth-round regional four-day cricket match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.
Permaul, the left-arm finger spinner, finished with 7-59 to help dismiss the Scorpions for 216.
Jermaine Blackwood top-scored for the Scorpions with 59.
In response, the Jaguars were nought without loss before play was called off for the day.
Scores: Scorpions 216 (80.4 overs); Jaguars 0-0 (2 overs)
Earlier on Thursday, the Jaguars had won the toss and elected to field first in sunny conditions at the venue located on the north western section of the island.
Teams:
Scorpions — John Campbell (captain), Alwyn Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Patrick Harty
Jaguars — Leon Johnson (captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keon Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Vishaul Singh, Nial Smith.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy