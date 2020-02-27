Permaul lifts Jaguars on day one vs Scorpions

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Spin bowler Veerasammy Permaul put Guyana Jaguars in a strong position against Jamaica Scorpions on the opening day of the sixth-round regional four-day cricket match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

Permaul, the left-arm finger spinner, finished with 7-59 to help dismiss the Scorpions for 216.

Jermaine Blackwood top-scored for the Scorpions with 59.

In response, the Jaguars were nought without loss before play was called off for the day.

Scores: Scorpions 216 (80.4 overs); Jaguars 0-0 (2 overs)

Earlier on Thursday, the Jaguars had won the toss and elected to field first in sunny conditions at the venue located on the north western section of the island.

Teams:

Scorpions — John Campbell (captain), Alwyn Williams, Jermaine Blackwood, Paul Palmer, Nkrumah Bonner, Denis Smith, Jamie Merchant, Dennis Bulli, Marquino Mindley, Nicholson Gordon, Patrick Harty

Jaguars — Leon Johnson (captain), Christopher Barnwell, Anthony Bramble, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Keon Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Vishaul Singh, Nial Smith.