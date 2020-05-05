Permit required for import, export of radioactive material, ionizing radiation-emitting equipment
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority (HSRA), an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, is advising that importers and exporters of radioactive material and ionizing radiation-emitting equipment are required to possess a valid permit issued by the HSRA.
The authority said in accordance with the NSRP Act, 2015, effective April 14, 2020, people wishing to apply for a permit must be holders of a valid authorization issued by the HSRA in the form of a license or registration.
The HSRA added that individuals acting as brokers “to negotiate or arrange contracts, purchases, sales, or other means of transfer, of radioactive material, nuclear material, nuclear technology, ionizing radiation apparatus or radiation sources”, are now required to be registered with the HSRA.
The HSRA was established under the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection Act (NSRP), 2015 and its attendant Regulations, 2019 which make new provisions for the regulation of activities, practices, apparatuses and facilities involving ionizing radiation and nuclear technology for the protection of people, property and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation; and for connected matters.
