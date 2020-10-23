Permit required for users of radioactive material and ionizing radiation-emitting equipment, reminds HSRA

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority (HSRA), is reminding stakeholders that all users of radioactive material and ionizing radiation-emitting equipment are required to possess a certificate of registration or licence to possess and use these materials and equipment.

Director General of the HSRA, Maxine Russell, said that “in accordance with the Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection, 2015 (NSRP Act), entities wishing to import or export such commodities must apply to the HSRA for the relevant permit, which can only be granted to duly authorised entities.”

According to the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, the Act and its attendant Regulations, 2019, make new provisions for the regulation of activities, practices, apparatuses and facilities involving ionizing radiation and nuclear technology for the protection of people, property and the environment from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation, and for connected matters.

Russell also added that sources covered under the legislation include, but are not limited to, the following:

1. Industrial equipment such as gauges (nuclear/moisture density/compaction/X-ray), XRF/XRD analysers, Full Scan Vehicle Imaging System and Baggage Scanners.

2. Medical and Dental equipment used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures such as Conventional X-ray Units, Linear Accelerators, Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units, PET/ SPECT Scanners, Mammography Units, Fluoroscopy Units, Veterinary X-ray Units, Intra-oral and Portable Dental Unit, Whole Body Bone Densitometers, Radioisotopes.

3. Equipment used in research/education/agriculture such as research reactors and check sources.

The HSRA also urges all users of ionizing radiation sources listed above to contact the Authority, at info@hsra.org.jm to schedule a virtual sensitisation session.

The authority noted that the session is geared towards introducing the legislation and the responsibilities of all end users.