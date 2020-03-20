Person of interest in Jasmine Deen disappearance in custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police have in custody the person of interest in the disappearance of missing visually impaired University of the West Indies student Jasmine Deen.

He was picked up in the Corporate Area last night.

Deen has been missing since Thursday, February 27.

According to the Mona Police, Deen was last seen in Papine Square, Kingston 6 about 9:00 pm dressed in a white blouse and blue jeans.

On Wednesday the police called a press conference to share a photo of the man who they said could help with their investigations.

More details later.