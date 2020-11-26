 Person of interest in police custody for shooting of immigration officer Kevin Lewin

Person of interest in police custody for shooting of immigration officer Kevin Lewin

Thursday, November 26, 2020

ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Police have a person of interest in their custody regarding the case of Kevin Lewin, an immigration officer who was recently shot during an alleged hit and run incident.

According to police sources, the person is not being treated as a suspect; however, he is being interviewed at this time.

Lewin's sister, Tania Lam Moore, has organised a GoFundMe to raise US$2 million to assist with his surgery. So far, US$8,970 has been raised in the effort.

Andrew Wynter, CEO of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency where Lewin is employed, says he has the agency's full support, and they wish him a speedy recovery.

"The agency is very concerned that one of our members of staff was a victim of violent crime. The agency is monitoring the situation and giving wholehearted support to him and his family and wish for a speedy recovery,” he said.

Onomé Sido

