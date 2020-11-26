Person of interest in police custody for shooting of immigration officer Kevin Lewin
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The St James Police have a person of interest in their custody regarding the case of Kevin Lewin, an immigration officer who was recently shot during an alleged hit and run incident.
According to police sources, the person is not being treated as a suspect; however, he is being interviewed at this time.
Lewin's sister, Tania Lam Moore, has organised a GoFundMe to raise US$2 million to assist with his surgery. So far, US$8,970 has been raised in the effort.
Andrew Wynter, CEO of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency where Lewin is employed, says he has the agency's full support, and they wish him a speedy recovery.
"The agency is very concerned that one of our members of staff was a victim of violent crime. The agency is monitoring the situation and giving wholehearted support to him and his family and wish for a speedy recovery,” he said.
Onomé Sido
Read: Immigration officer shot in hit and run accident
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy