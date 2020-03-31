Person of interest in shooting death of 9-y-o boy surrenders

ST JAMES, Jamaica— One of two persons of interest in the shooting death of a minor and the injuring of two others in the Flanker community of St James has surrendered to the police .

The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said Martino Kellier, otherwise called 'Tino' of Lime Tree Lane in the parish turned himself into the Freeport police about 3:00 pm yesterday in the company of his attorneys.

Reports are that about 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 22, Kellier and 'Bobo' had a dispute with another man in the community when a firearm was brought into play. They subsequently opened gunfire at the man hitting him, a nine-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl, who were in close proximity.

The boy succumbed to his injuries, while the man and the girl were admitted in stable conditions.

The police are now urging 'Bobo' whose last known address is Lime Tree Lane, Flanker in the parish to turn himself in by 6:00 pm today.