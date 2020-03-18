Person of interest sought in Jasmine Deen disappearance

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A person of interest is being sought in connection with the disappearance of missing visually impaired University of the West Indies student Jasmine Deen.

The photo was shared at a police press conference a short while ago. The police said this person can assist with their investigations.

Evidence from tracking Deen's cell phone records showed movements in Bull Bay, Harbour View and downtown Kingston, the police said.

Deen has been missing since Thursday, February 27.

According to the Mona Police, Deen was last seen in Papine Square, Kingston 6 about 9:00 pm dressed in a white blouse and blue jeans.