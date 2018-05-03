Person of interest turns himself in; four still at large

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have reported that Derval Williams, otherwise called 'Lukie', who was listed as a person of Interest turned himself in today, escorted by his attorney.

Four individuals are still at large and are being asked to turn themselves in immediately.

They are:

• Robbie otherwise called 'Gaza Man',whose real name the police said is unknown. He is of Rocky Hole, Burnt Savannah district, Frome, Westmoreland.

• Tevin Tomlinson otherwise called 'Nandy' of Sterling district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

• Martin Humes otherwise called 'Kartel' of Kings Valley district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

• Eggerton Gordon otherwise called 'Jason' of Church Lincoln district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Westmorland Criminal Investigation Branch at 957-4857, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or 811 or the nearest police station. Individuals can also share information with the police via the Stay Alert App.