Pesticide-sprayed melons stolen, police caution potential buyers

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Head of the St Elizabeth police Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms is cautioning the public about a quantity of watermelons that was stolen from a farm in Southfield in the parish last night.

“A quantity of melon was stolen in the Junction (police) area in Southfield. The farmer reported that he had just sprayed the melon with a deadly pesticide. He indicated that he sprayed it with a quantity of Pegasus and Dithane. The melons were stolen from the farm. They were near reaping,” DSP Simms told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“I am encouraging the public to be very mindful of this as these substances with which the melons were sprayed are poisonous and [can] cause serious [effects] to human…Be very mindful of where you purchase melons,” she added.

Kasey Williams