Pesticide-sprayed melons stolen, police caution potential buyers
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Head of the St Elizabeth police Deputy Superintendent Narda Simms is cautioning the public about a quantity of watermelons that was stolen from a farm in Southfield in the parish last night.
“A quantity of melon was stolen in the Junction (police) area in Southfield. The farmer reported that he had just sprayed the melon with a deadly pesticide. He indicated that he sprayed it with a quantity of Pegasus and Dithane. The melons were stolen from the farm. They were near reaping,” DSP Simms told OBSERVER ONLINE.
“I am encouraging the public to be very mindful of this as these substances with which the melons were sprayed are poisonous and [can] cause serious [effects] to human…Be very mindful of where you purchase melons,” she added.
Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy