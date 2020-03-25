Petrojam activates emergency response system amid COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Petrojam Limited is informing that since the first case of COVID-19 in Jamaica, it has taken a number of measures to maintain an adequate inventory throughout this pandemic.
Petrojam said these measures will ensure business continuity and by extension Jamaica's energy security.
These measures include:
- Ensuring that at any time, the company has at least 21 days inventory of crude oil and finished products such as gasoline, kerosene, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas);
- Remaining in constant communication with suppliers of both crude oil and finished products to ascertain supply capabilities and plan accordingly;
- To account for the extreme uncertainty in the market place, Petrojam has modelled several scenarios that could impact operations and have implemented strategies to ensure resilience through this COVID-19 pandemic. This includes organizing a back-up or fail safe manpower system in emergency operations to ensure consistent availability of critical personnel to man facilities.
Internally, the company said it also implemented the following measures:
- A public education programme promoting enhanced personal hygienic measures including frequent hand-washing, social distancing, proper cough-etiquette, among others;
- Increasing cleaning routines at all locations including terminals, plant and office buildings particularly frequently used areas such as restrooms, meeting rooms, desks, doorknobs and switches, to ensure that they are frequently sanitized;
- Providing personal hand sanitizers to staff and increasing the number of hand sanitizer dispensers installed in strategic locations to facilitate frequent use and ease of access by both staff and visitors;
- Various social distancing strategies for staff and visitors.
