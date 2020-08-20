Petrojam employee tests positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Petrojam Limited is reporting that a member of its team has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now under self-quarantine.
The company said its Occupational Health Unit (OHU) has since activated its response protocol and has begun conducting contact tracing to identify all employees who may have interfaced with the team member.
It said administrative offices closed from 3:30 pm today and will reopen on August 24, 2020.
The company said there will be deep cleaning and sanitisation of the relevant work areas and common spaces over the next 24 hours.
Petrojam assured the public that there will be no disruption in fuel supply to the market.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy