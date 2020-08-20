Petrojam employee tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Petrojam Limited is reporting that a member of its team has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now under self-quarantine.

The company said its Occupational Health Unit (OHU) has since activated its response protocol and has begun conducting contact tracing to identify all employees who may have interfaced with the team member.

It said administrative offices closed from 3:30 pm today and will reopen on August 24, 2020.

The company said there will be deep cleaning and sanitisation of the relevant work areas and common spaces over the next 24 hours.

Petrojam assured the public that there will be no disruption in fuel supply to the market.