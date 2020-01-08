Petroleum spill in Rockfort, East Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says it has received a report from Rubis Energy Jamaica Limited of a pollution incident which occurred at its Rockfort facility in East Kingston yesterday.
According to a statement from NEPA, Rubis reported that there was a release of petroleum products, which entered the terrestrial and marine environment.
NEPA said it deployed a technical team to investigate the incident which occurred at approximately 1:28 pm.
“During the team's visit to the facility the recovery of the spilled product had commenced and containment booms deployed in the marine environment,” the agency said.
NEPA said it will continue to monitor the situation to ensure restoration of ambient conditions in the affected area.
The public is being advised to proceed with caution within the impacted area until further notice.
