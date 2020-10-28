Phased resumption of face-to-face classes begin Nov 9
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Seventeen Jamaican schools will participate in the phased resumption of face-to-face classes beginning November 9.
Education Minister Fayval Williams announced tonight that the schools are in the parishes of Clarendon, Manchester, Portland, St Ann, St Elizabeth, St James, Westmoreland, St Thomas and Trelawny, and will see some 5,800 students returning to physical school.
She declined to name the schools, stating that consultations are still ongoing with administrators. But there are five high schools and 12 primary schools participating. The schools were selected from a group of 73 deemed to be at low risk for COVID-19 transmission based on a number of variables, including low or no infection in the communities they're located.
Assessments will be done at the end of the two-week pilot programme.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness said earlier that though he has received numerous calls from parents and education personnel to resume face-to-face classes, it was logistically impossible for all students to resume at once. The 73 schools would have seen some 58,542 students being qualified to resume lessons at school.
He acknowledged that many students were not being reached through the blended approach modalities announced by Government when schools resumed online on October 5.
