Phased rollout of digital switchover

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams, says the country will be embarking on a phased rollout of digital broadcasting technology, with initial focus on the main urban centres, beginning in January 2022.

Williams made the disclosure during Tuesday's sitting of the House of Representatives, where she provided details about the Digital Switchover (DSO) transition.

She said that broadcasters will be allowed at least one year of simultaneous digital and analogue broadcasts to give them time to change their equipment and test the new systems. Analogue switch-off is set for January 2023.

DSO is the process of converting and replacing older analog television broadcasting technology with digital television services.

Williams said that the switchover is expected to cost the industry between US$18 million and US$20 million, while households will be able to get a setup box with the digital signal for about $4,000 to $5,000.

She said that the transition is expected to free up valuable portions of the broadcast spectrum, which can then be used for other purposes such as advanced wireless services, dedicated educational channels, public and safety services and other applications.

According to the minister, the Government will issue a request for proposal (RFP) for a public/private multiplexer. The multiplexer allows for several streams of input signals to be combined, or multiplexed, into one constant bandwidth signal, allowing for greater efficiency and cost savings.

Williams told the House that a National DSO Steering Committee has been established and will oversee the management and timely delivery of the DSO, including a national communication campaign, and will make any recommendations for necessary legislative and regulatory changes.

The committee is chaired by the minister supported by Deputy Chairman and State Minister, Robert Morgan.

The members include representatives from the ministry; Office of the Prime Minister; Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology; Broadcasting Commission; Spectrum Management Authority; CVM Television Limited; Television Jamaica (TVJ); Love Television; Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ); Columbus Communications; Digicel Group Jamaica; Jamaica Association of Community Cable Operators; National Consumers' League; Combined Disabilities Association and Anti-dumping and Subsidies Commission.

There will also be a technical and regulatory team that will, among other things, oversee frequency planning and coordination, address legislative and regulatory issues, plan and oversee the licensing regime for broadcast television licensees and the new multiplex operator(s).

The team will be chaired by the Executive Director of the Broadcasting Commission and include technocrats from the ministry and the Spectrum Management Authority (SMA).

In addition, a project management office is being established at the Broadcasting Commission, and the SMA will complete a full-scale frequency planning exercise before DSO, including a policy and standards document to guide the development of the multiplex.

Williams told the House that the ministry is also working to finalise the Electronic Content and Media Policy and amendments to the Broadcasting Radio Re-Diffusion Act, which will allow for the smooth transition to DSO.

She noted that the switch to digital television services, with the new multiplex and business arrangements, will require reviewing the existing licensing framework.

Williams said that DSO will position Jamaica as a leading technology-enabled society in the Caribbean, thus bringing the country closer to achieving its goal of becoming a digital economy.