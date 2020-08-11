Philanthropist calls for more cancer-related charities

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Chairman of the Westmoreland-based MistyBlue Cancer Care Foundation, Dorothy Satchwell, has called for the establishment of more cancer-related charities in Jamaica in order to increase awareness and assist people affected by the disease.

She said that charitable organisations play an important role in the fight against cancer and supporting patients and their families as they face the challenges and fears after receiving a diagnosis.

She was speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the agency's regional office in Montego Bay, St James.

Satchwell, who is a breast cancer survivor, noted that it was a charity in England that assisted her during her treatment journey, and the experience formed part of the reason she decided to establish an organisation to ensure that the needs of people living with cancer in Westmoreland are met.

“I remember when I was doing my radiotherapy in England [the centre] was 25 miles away and I had a charitable organisation transport me for my radiotherapy Mondays to Fridays, and they did that for the entire time and that never cost me a penny. That was voluntary work and the challenge that we have is to get people to have that mindset here,” she argued.

Satchwell pointed out that no one country, regardless of gross domestic product (GDP) can single-handedly make progress against cancer which is why strong civil society partnerships are necessary.

“I went to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital and I had a chat with the chief executive officer in terms of cancer, and one of the things that came up was that the hospital could do very well with the use of a computed tomography (CT) scanner.

“That would be fantastic for cancer patients, but it also helps for other things, so as an organisation, for five years we have had a banquet where we are trying to buy a CT scanner for the hospital,” she said.

As part of its advocacy, the MistyBlue Cancer Care Foundation is planning to spearhead several teleconferences to highlight statistics and trends relating to cancers in Westmoreland.

These will be carried on various social media platforms on the second Wednesday of each month from August to December, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

The events will be streamed on Zoom, the MistyBlue Cancer Care Foundation's YouTube and Facebook pages as well as JIS's YouTube and Facebook pages.

The registration link for the Zoom meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0oc-ChpjMjH9eV9MSKsmBiuhS-U2h48I_o.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018.