Phillips: Shadow cabinet to be reorganised after PNP annual conference

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition leader and president of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips says the shadow cabinet will be reorganised after the party's Annual Conference on September 22.

“Following my re-election as president of the People's National Party last Saturday, a number of members of the Shadow Cabinet, consistent with tradition, have tendered their resignation as shadow ministers. At a meeting of the party's National Executive Council in April this year, I had indicated that I would be reorganising the shadow cabinet after the end of the Parliamentary Sectoral Debate. The internal presidential election intervened and I considered it prudent to postpone that exercise.

“I now intend to undertake the shadow cabinet reorganisation after the conclusion of the party's Annual Conference on September 22. Until then I have asked all shadow ministers remain in place and continue to monitor their assigned portfolio.” Phillips said in a news release this afternoon.

The party president, at the same time, said he will be meeting with Peter Bunting, who challenged his presidency, tomorrow.