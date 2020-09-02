Phillips calls for national prayer, urges safety on election day

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips today called for the nation to be in prayer as the country prepares for tomorrow's general election in the face of COVID-19.

In a statement this afternoon, Phillips said “amid the pandemic and with the errors of policymakers that have unleashed tremendous trials on Jamaican lives and livelihood, the nation has the opportunity to reflect on the fact that we are indeed nothing without our creator, who has sustained and protected us.”

He encouraged church leaders and their congregations to keep the nation in prayer for an incident-free and safe passage through the polls.

"We have been assured by the electoral office about the safety of the process, but we must never forget the power of prayer as taught to us by our mothers and fathers," he said.

The Opposition leader also reiterated the need for discipline in observing the various provisions put in place by the electoral office for the smooth and safe conduct of voting.

"Turn out and exercise your democratic right and do justice to this important privilege for which so many have fought and died. I am confident that discipline and strict adherence to all the protocols will ensure a peaceful and safe election," Phillips said.