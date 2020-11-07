Phillips congratulates newly elected PNP president

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Outgoing president of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips has congratulated newly elected president Mark Golding who won today's presidential election.

In a statement a short while ago, Dr Phillips urged the party, including all members, affiliates and supporters, “to unite in full support of the leader as the organisation embarks on the task of charting the way forward in keeping with the progressive tradition and the need to strengthen the PNP's political concerns.”

Golding defeated Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern Lisa Hanna by 296 votes.

Golding received 1,740 votes, while Hanna got 1,444.

Roughly 3,500 delegates were eligible to vote.