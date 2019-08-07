Phillips considers court action on Integrity Commission over PM's integrity report

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Leader and President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips is threatening court action against the Integrity Commission over its failure to publish the summary of Prime Minister Andrew Holness' statutory declaration for 2018.

According to Phillips, the continued delay in the release of the statutory declaration of the prime minister, as required by the Integrity Commission Act of Jamaica, is totally unacceptable.

Phillips said if there is no statement from the Integrity Commission by the end of this week, he will instruct his team of lawyers to seek an Order of Mandamus in the Supreme Court to compel the Integrity Commission to immediately take action to fulfil its statutory obligations in relation to what he argued is the prime minister's apparent disregard of a law that binds him personally, as well as thousands of public servants, who at the peril of prosecution, must obey it.

The Opposition leader, whose statutory declaration has been filed, approved by the Integrity Commission, gazetted and the summary made public in compliance with the law, said the lack of urgency displayed by the prime minister struck at the heart of his position as chief steward of the country. He said the continued delay gave the impression that the country's laws are made for only some while others can flout them without consequence.

The Office of the Prime Minister has reported that Holness has complied with the law and filed his statutory declaration but this has not satisfied Phillips who has questioned, “what could have changed so drastically in the prime minister's circumstances in 2017 to trigger such a significant delay in releasing his integrity report for 2018”.

According to Phillips the issue is not about any challenge of Mr Holness' rights to resources but the need for public servants to conform to the requisite levels of accountability by adhering to laws enacted to engender accountability and integrity of the country's leaders.