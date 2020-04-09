Phillips lauds late Lois Kelly Miller
KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips says he is saddened by the death of theatre doyen Lois Kelly Miller.
Kelly Miller, one of Jamaica's great actresses, died yesterday at her Gordon Town home in St Andrew at age 102.
He said her signature contribution to the development of Jamaican arts, through her work in the national pantomime and the National Dance Theatre Company, attests to her unrelenting commitment to excellence and her deep love for the Jamaican people and culture.
“Her body of work spans decades, covering popular theatre, dance theatre and the film industry. She took delight in presenting rich Jamaican personalities, embracing our culture at its best and engaging others with a view to showcase the authentic Jamaican ideals on the world stage,” Phillips said.
He said she will be remembered for her leading roles in the national pantomime from as early as 1963 and appearances in internationally acclaimed movies, such as the very popular production 'Meet Joe Black' which starred Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.
Phillips offered his condolences to Kelly Miller's family and friends during this time of bereavement.
