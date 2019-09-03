Phillips launches Norman Manley Legacy Programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips yesterday launched the Norman Manley Legacy Programme (NMLP), in what the party says is a year-long initiative “to reinforce the PNP's core values and practices through training and a series of community-based activities”.

Dr Phillips said the PNP, through the NMLP is recommitting to patriotism and nation building and will seek to strengthen the organisation through a continuous process of recruitment and training.

Brainchild of former Party President Portia Simpson Miller, the NMLP was developed in advance of the 50th anniversary of the death of Norman Manley the first PNP president, the party said in a release.

“We are moving to build national confidence in the Party as an organization of integrity that is doing the right thing all the times in the pursuit of serving the best interest of the widest cross section of the Jamaican people.” Dr Phillips said.

“The principle of 'service before self' will be reinforced through leadership training to ensure that we remain committed to giving service to all, regardless of class, gender, social and economic status,” he explained.

According to the PNP, the project will focus on community development, service, volunteerism, self-reliance, and education, the strengthening of the family, the values of life, integrity, honesty, truth, trust, and the pursuit of excellence in all endeavours.

“The PNP, renewed along these lines, will be better able to carry out its historic mission of social justice and economic empowerment,” Phillips said.