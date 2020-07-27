Phillips mourns death of Owen Arthur

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, has offered his condolences to the family of former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur.

Arthur, who was the country's longest serving prime minister, died early this morning, a brief government statement confirmed. He was 70.

He had been hospitalised earlier this month at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados, after suffering heart related complications.

In a message posted to social media, Dr Phillips said, “my sincerest condolences to the government and people of Barbados and the family of the late Owen Arthur.”

“He was one of the special leaders that the Caribbean has produced and our region is stronger because of his statesmanship,” he added.

Barbados has announced that it will be observing three days of national mourning in honour of the former prime minister.