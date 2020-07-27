Phillips mourns death of Owen Arthur
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips, has offered his condolences to the family of former Barbados Prime Minister Owen Arthur.
Arthur, who was the country's longest serving prime minister, died early this morning, a brief government statement confirmed. He was 70.
He had been hospitalised earlier this month at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados, after suffering heart related complications.
In a message posted to social media, Dr Phillips said, “my sincerest condolences to the government and people of Barbados and the family of the late Owen Arthur.”
“He was one of the special leaders that the Caribbean has produced and our region is stronger because of his statesmanship,” he added.
Barbados has announced that it will be observing three days of national mourning in honour of the former prime minister.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy