Phillips pays tribute to Gladstone Bonnick

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party president Dr Peter Phillips says he is saddened by news of the death of noted economist Dr Gladstone Bonnick.

“Dr Bonnick was a brilliant economist who made a tremendous contribution to the development of the country as Deputy Governor at Bank of Jamaica and through his work at the Ministry of Finance. He also served at the World Bank and as an expert in economics he helped the nation through the financial crises of the 1990s and salvaged the savings of many Jamaicans in the banking system,” Phillips said.

Dr Phillips said the late economist also played his part in laying the foundations for Jamaica's modern financial sector.

Dr Bonnick was a well-respect scholar who lectured locally and internationally, and was Director of Planning at National Planning Agency, now Planning Institute of Jamaica.