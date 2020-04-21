Phillips reiterates call for islandwide state of emergency

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips said there is need for an islandwide state of emergency (SOE) to effectively manage the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing crime crisis in the country.

“The issue is really what is the best mechanism to deal with both. COVID-19 relies on the Disaster Risk Mitigation (DRM) Act. However, the powers are so extensive that they are best covered under the SOE,” Phillips said.

He explained that the emergency regulations allow for the declaration of a SOE where there is the case of widespread pestilence and other national threats.

Noting that Jamaica currently has an untidy situation in different parts of the country with different legislations in effect, Dr Phillips argued that there is need to incorporate the Disaster Risk Mitigation Act under the SOE for a tidier arrangement.

“The argument that we don't have the numbers of security forces for island wide coverage is a red herring. With islandwide SOE you won't have the problem of determining which set of regulations to apply to which area and which situation. What we should be doing for a period is to declare the islandwide SOE so that if persons need to be quarantined or isolated or detained in any area, it can be applied without delay under the powers contained under the SOE,” he said.

The Opposition leader also called for the establishment of the Disaster Risk Mitigation Council which is provided for under the DRM Act as this will engender a unified approach to the management of the pandemic.

“The complaints of the mayor in St Catherine of not being consulted could have been avoided. The absence of consultation especially with the authorities on the ground, can make for unintended results,” Dr Phillips said.

He noted further that the closure of the BPOs, which represent the last foreign exchange earning sector since the collapse of tourism and bauxite industries, would have been handled differently if the local authorities were properly included in discussions.

“The country should not have to make a choice between loss of life by COVID-19 or loss of life by starvation. Time has come when we have to think beyond the containment of the virus, we have to plan on how we will reopen certain sectors for the survival of our people, but within the context of proper monitoring and policing to ensure that safety measures are implemented and maintained and with broad scale expansion of testing for the virus,” the Opposition leader said.