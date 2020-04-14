Phillips returns to office after surgery

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips returned to office today after undergoing surgery recently for stage three colon cancer.

Phillips made the revelation in a near three-minute video on social media last week and said he is in full recovery mode.

He also indicated that he will continue his public duties as he enters the second phase of treatment over the next few months.

The Opposition leader's return comes a day after reports surfaced on social media that efforts were being made within the party to replace him as president.

However, the party's spokesman on tourism and Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Dr Wykeham McNeill has vigorously denied those claims.