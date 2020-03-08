Phillips says Cummings served his country well

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips says photojournalist Bryan Cummings made it his life's work to capture the most magical moments of the glorious athletic history of Jamaica for more than a decade.

Bryan Cummings, who was well recognised for his outstanding work as a newspaper photographer, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.

Dr Phillips said the nation stands grateful for his body of work celebrating our athletic prowess and detailing our national achievements. These, he said, will serve to inspire us for many generations to come.

The Opposition Leader remembers Cummings as a humble and ever pleasant, hardworking photographer who will be missed by all.

He offers condolences to Cummings, family, friends and colleagues.