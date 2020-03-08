Phillips says Cummings served his country well
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips says photojournalist Bryan Cummings made it his life's work to capture the most magical moments of the glorious athletic history of Jamaica for more than a decade.
Bryan Cummings, who was well recognised for his outstanding work as a newspaper photographer, died on Friday after a battle with cancer.
Dr Phillips said the nation stands grateful for his body of work celebrating our athletic prowess and detailing our national achievements. These, he said, will serve to inspire us for many generations to come.
The Opposition Leader remembers Cummings as a humble and ever pleasant, hardworking photographer who will be missed by all.
He offers condolences to Cummings, family, friends and colleagues.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy