Phillips says NWA to answer for Hagley Park Road damage
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, is calling for an explanation from the Government and the National Works Agency (NWA) about the collapse of several sections of Hagley Park Road, which was recently widened.
Phillips said Hagley Park Road is the main thoroughfare in St Andrew East Central, of which he is the incumbent candidate, and that its collapse appears to be the result of “poor and shoddy construction and inadequate planning.”
He alleged that the Opposition and other stakeholders pointed out flaws in the construction at several junctures during the project.
In addition to the collapse, Phillips said the condition has resulted in major flooding along the damaged stretch of the road, displacing residents and causing damage to homes and properties.
“Today, there are anxious residents from the affected communities who are now uncertain about the soundness of their dwellings as adverse weather conditions persist over the island and may continue for days to come,” he said in a statement.
“It is very unfortunate that this would occur at this time, given the tremendous sacrifices that these residents and businesses endured during the poorly managed heavy construction period, which resulted in the closure of many small businesses permanently, and without compensation. I share the pain of the affected persons and assure them that representation will be made to get redress for them,” he added.
“Instances of mismanagement of the construction of the Hagley Park roadway and some of the feeding artillery roads were highlighted during the construction period, and regrettably, the results are now there for all to see, as revealed by Tropical Storm Laura,” Phillips said.
The Opposition leader said the NWA must inform residents when rehabilitation works will begin, and arrangements must be made to compensate the affected persons and businesses for the damage incurred.
He added that the country must also be told how much the works will cost taxpayers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy