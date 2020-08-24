Phillips says NWA to answer for Hagley Park Road damage

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips, is calling for an explanation from the Government and the National Works Agency (NWA) about the collapse of several sections of Hagley Park Road, which was recently widened.

Phillips said Hagley Park Road is the main thoroughfare in St Andrew East Central, of which he is the incumbent candidate, and that its collapse appears to be the result of “poor and shoddy construction and inadequate planning.”

He alleged that the Opposition and other stakeholders pointed out flaws in the construction at several junctures during the project.

In addition to the collapse, Phillips said the condition has resulted in major flooding along the damaged stretch of the road, displacing residents and causing damage to homes and properties.

“Today, there are anxious residents from the affected communities who are now uncertain about the soundness of their dwellings as adverse weather conditions persist over the island and may continue for days to come,” he said in a statement.

“It is very unfortunate that this would occur at this time, given the tremendous sacrifices that these residents and businesses endured during the poorly managed heavy construction period, which resulted in the closure of many small businesses permanently, and without compensation. I share the pain of the affected persons and assure them that representation will be made to get redress for them,” he added.

“Instances of mismanagement of the construction of the Hagley Park roadway and some of the feeding artillery roads were highlighted during the construction period, and regrettably, the results are now there for all to see, as revealed by Tropical Storm Laura,” Phillips said.

The Opposition leader said the NWA must inform residents when rehabilitation works will begin, and arrangements must be made to compensate the affected persons and businesses for the damage incurred.

He added that the country must also be told how much the works will cost taxpayers.