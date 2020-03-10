Phillips says PNP all set to assist in national coronavirus fight

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) President and Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips says the party stands ready to be part of the national effort to fight the imminent coronavirus crisis.

Dr Phillips said that with Jamaica's major trading partner the United States facing a ten-fold increase in the number of cases over the past ten days, there is increased likelihood that Jamaica will be significantly impacted.

He said the party will work with the Government, the private sector, trade unions and all other stakeholders in the fight against the crisis.

The Opposition leader said the PNP will be available to assist in all areas, including health, education and other sectors where assistance in needed to ensure the ultimate protection of the Jamaican people.

The shadow cabinet and all Members of Parliament and caretakers have expressed a willingness to lend their specific areas of expertise to the national effort, Dr Phillips said.