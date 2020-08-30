Phillips says health in “perfect condition”
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the People's National Party Dr Peter Phillips has announced that he is cancer free, and his “health is in perfect condition”.
Dr Phillips made the disclosure while responding to a question from president of the Press Association of Jamaica, George Davis, during last night's leadership debate.
In April the party leader announced that he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, and had undergone complete and successful surgical removal of the cancer.
At that time, Dr Phillips announced that he would be undergoing preventative treatment in the form of chemotherapy over a period of months, as an outpatient.
In his response last night, Dr Phillips said his treatment has been successful.
“The first point I would make is that my treatment is over. I am cancer free and I thank God for that opportunity,” he said.
“At the present time, I think we have to recognise that what I am called upon to do, is to operate with the best of my ability and to give of myself as I have done at every stage in my public service career,” he added.
“As of now my health is in perfect condition,” Dr Phillips said.
In response to the declaration, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he was happy to hear that the Leader of the Opposition was now cancer free.
