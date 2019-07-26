Phillips should be sanctioned for misleading the House, says G2K
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Generation 2000 (G2K) the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) is calling for the Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips to be held accountable for what they say is misleading Parliament about Government's policy regarding the issuing of credit cards for ministers.
G2K, in a statement today, said that while addressing the lower house recently Dr Phillips questioned if it was standard practice for ministers to be issued credit cards.
“He went on further to state that, ministers were prohibited from being issued with credit cards,” G2K said.
However, according to the G2K, the record shows that there have been longstanding guidelines that permit ministers of Government to hold and use Government funded credit cards.
“Dr Peter Phillips, having been in government for such a long time should be fully aware of long-standing Government policy that allows ministers to have Government funded credit cards. His statements were therefore disingenuous at best and have misled Parliament,” G2K President, Stephen Edwards argued.
“A strong signal should be sent to show that it is not acceptable for any Member of Parliament to mislead the house and the people of Jamaica in such a disgraceful fashion,” he added.
According to G2K, the record shows that at first Government guidelines only permitted ministers, departments, agencies and public bodies to have credit cards. However, the guidelines were later expanded to include individuals such as permanent secretaries, heads of agencies and heads of departments.
