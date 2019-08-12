Phillips the man for PNP, finds poll

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Peter Phillips-led 'One PNP' team has again scoffed at claims that the People's National Party needs to replace him with Peter Bunting if it wants to defeat the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the next general election.

Presenting the findings of a Bill Johnson poll, which it commissioned, the One PNP team argued that the findings show that Phillips is poised to return the party to power.

According to Johnson, the poll was conducted islandwide with 1,008 respondents of which 901 were registered voters and with a sampling error of plus or minus three per cent.

Johnson said when persons were asked who they would vote for if an election was called now, 34 per cent said the JLP while 32 per cent said a Phillips-led PNP.

In contrast, 36 per cent said they would vote for the JLP in an election where the PNP is led by Bunting, while only 27 per cent said they would vote for the PNP.

"I'm probably the only pollster who have asked the question as to who would vote for if someone was the leader," said Johnson.

"The questions were totally different and I don't know what their sample was," added Johnson as he sought to explain the difference in his findings and those of a Don Anderson poll released last week by the Bunting-led Rise United team.

In the Anderson poll, 36 per cent of respondents said Bunting could beat Holness at this time, while 16 per cent said Phillips.

"It was a fatal error when they said their candidate is the only one who could lead the PNP to victory," declared KD Knight, the campaign director for the One PNP team.

Arthur Hall