Phillips to step down if PNP loses election

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Dr Peter Phillips will step down as Peoples National Party president and ultimately Member of Parliament, should the PNP lose today's general election.

Dr Phillips made the announcement after he voted in the St Andrew North Eastern constituency at Reach Academy shortly after 9:05 am.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Phillips expressed confidence that his party should win the election, citing corruption and other issues among the sins committed by the Jamaica Labour Party Administration over the last four and a half years.

Horace Helps