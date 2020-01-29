Phillips to tour Diaspora in US

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips will lead a delegation to the United States for a series of meetings with interest groups, business leaders, officials and members of the Jamaican Diaspora in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

According to a People's National Party (PNP) press release, the opposition leader will share perspectives of his party regarding Jamaica's current challenges, as well as commitments his team would deliver on during a future administration.

The PNP said the series of events themed "Jamaica's Future: Our Mission" feature two town hall meetings and a church service at the St John's United Methodist Church in Elmont, as key public engagements during the four-day tour.

Phillips will also be doing a series of media engagements as well as private meetings during the trip, the PNP said.

The delegation will include Shadow Minister for National Security, Fitz Jackson, and Deputy Spokesperson on Industry, Competitiveness and Global Logistics, Imani Duncan-Price.

The town hall meetings will be held at St Mark's United Methodist Church in Brooklyn on Thursday, January 30 starting at 5:00 pm, and at the Jamaica Progressive League in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, February 1 starting at 3:00 pm.