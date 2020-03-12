Phillips wants GCT removed from over the counter medication

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips is calling on the Government to remove the General Consumption Tax (GCT) on over the counter medication.

In a statement released today, Dr Phillips said this would help ease the burden on consumers and ensure that small businesses are protected as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 spread.

Dr Phillips said that key over the counter medications needed to fend off the flu, common fevers, colds and other conditions which could worsen the effects of COVID-19 must be available to the public without the added tax.

He also called for special plans and recovery support for small businesses as well as the waiving of late fees on loans.

He also asked that the National Housing Trust (NHT) suspend loan payments for all beneficiaries for one month, initially.

Dr Phillips said that the Government should also consider the suspension of water lock-offs as part of the national response to COVID-19 .