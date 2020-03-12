Phillips wants GCT removed from over the counter medication
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips is calling on the Government to remove the General Consumption Tax (GCT) on over the counter medication.
In a statement released today, Dr Phillips said this would help ease the burden on consumers and ensure that small businesses are protected as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 spread.
Dr Phillips said that key over the counter medications needed to fend off the flu, common fevers, colds and other conditions which could worsen the effects of COVID-19 must be available to the public without the added tax.
He also called for special plans and recovery support for small businesses as well as the waiving of late fees on loans.
He also asked that the National Housing Trust (NHT) suspend loan payments for all beneficiaries for one month, initially.
Dr Phillips said that the Government should also consider the suspension of water lock-offs as part of the national response to COVID-19 .
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy