Phillips wants referendum on replacing Queen as head of State

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Opposition Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips wants a referendum on replacing the Queen as head of State pinned to the local government elections due by February 2022.

Phillips, the son of former Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips, made the request in a motion he tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday.

The resolution called for the appointment of a “committee of appropriate professionals” to undertake a six-month public education exercise on the desirability of changing to a republic system of government prior to the referendum. He suggested that following a report from the committee, the country should have a national referendum to approve the change.

“And be it further resolved that, as a cost saving measure, this said referendum be conducted at the same time as the local government elections, which are due on or before February 2022,” his resolution stated.

Phillips, who represents Manchester North Western in the House of Representatives, suggested that Jamaica take immediate steps to “finally repatriate the fundamental symbol of Jamaican sovereignty, the head of State, to our homeland, Jamaica land we love prior to our celebration of 60 years as an independent nation”.

He noted that Jamaica's democratic system of government has withstood the test of time since 1962, by the holding of 13 general elections since then, and experienced a peaceful transfer of power seven times from one of the two major political parties to the other.

He said that Jamaica's political system has been the subject of a review by a constitutional commission and a joint select committee on constitutional reform, while several eminent Jamaicans have independently recommended various constitutional amendments, including the adoption of a republic system of government.

He stated that credible opinion polls have also indicated that a majority of Jamaicans would prefer the adoption of the republic system instead of a monarchical system of government.

According to Phillips, both major political parties agreed on a republic system within the Commonwealth, with a non-executive president as the ceremonial head of State, and committed to an indicative referendum to let the people make the choice.

Balford Henry