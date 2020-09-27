Phone thief caught, charged

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica - A Westmoreland man who robbed a man of a cellular phone under the guise of making a purchase has been caught and charged by detectives attached to the Savanna-la-Mar Criminal Investigations Branch.

Charged with larceny from the person is 25-year-old Odane Samuels of Dalling Street, Westmoreland.

Reports are that Samuels allegedly lured the complainant to Beckford Street in parish capital saying that he wanted to purchase a cellular phone from him. However, it is alleged that when the complainant showed the phone to Samuels, he grabbed it and escaped in a waiting motor car.

Samuels was arrested when the complainant saw him in the town centre yesterday and pointed him out to the police. He was subsequently charged.

Samuels will answer to the charge on October 20.