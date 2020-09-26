Photo and jingle competitions for Tourism Awareness Week
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Tourism is staging photo and jingle competitions to mark Tourism Awareness Week (TAW) from September 27 to October 3.
Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Director of Tourism, Donovan White, said that the competitions are part of strategies being employed by the Ministry, its agencies and industry partners to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and the sector's contribution to rural development.
The photo contest is open to students of a registered educational institution in Jamaica, who are between the ages of 13 to 25 years, while the jingle competition is open to people of all ages living in Jamaica.
For the photo aspect, White said that persons are invited “to submit their best shots of Jamaica and allow us to judge winners, but more importantly, to curate all these wonderful photos from across Jamaica as part of our own tourism pictorial.”
Persons interested in participating in the photo competition can access the application form at www.tacjamaica.com.
As it relates to the jingle competition, White told JIS News that entries will not be accepted from professionals in the music industry.
Submission must be made to the Tourism's Facebook and Instagram pages or via WhatsApp at (876) 845-2874.
Jingles may be submitted as a video or audio clip, and must be no less than 15 seconds or more than 90 seconds.
Entries for both the photo and jingle competitions should reflect the 'Tourism and Rural Development' theme being used to mark World Tourism Day on September 27 and Tourism Awareness Week.
Deadline for submission of entries for both competitions is September 27.
—JIS
