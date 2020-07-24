'Picky Head' charged with burglary and larceny
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Manchester man who was in custody on charges under the Larceny Act has been charged a second time in relation to a similar offence.
He is Orel Vernal, otherwise called 'Picky Head', a higgler of Grove Road in Mandeville. He has been charged with burglary and larceny.
Reports from the Mandeville police are that about 1:40 am, Vernal allegedly broke into a woman's house and stole jewellery and a sum of cash. He escaped from the scene, but was later arrested on another offence.
While in custody, forensic evidence tied him to the crime and he was once again charged on Thursday, July 23.
He will appear in court to answer to the additional charges at a later date.
