Pillion rider dies in St Ann crash

ST ANN, Jamaica — A 24-year-old St Ann man has died as a result of injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash on the Ocho Rios Bypass in the parish yesterday, the police are reporting.

Dead is Hartley Antonio of Shaw Park Heights.

Reports are that about 1:27 pm, Antonio was a pillion rider on a motorcycle when the rider allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a motor truck.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, both men were taken to hospital where Antonio was subsequently pronounced dead. The motorcyclist was admitted for treatment.