Pilot face-to-face teaching starts today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says 16 of the 17 schools selected to participate in the pilot of face-to-face teaching began classes today.
According to the ministry, Yallahs High School will begin tomorrow because of flooding on the school grounds.
The schools were originally slated to resume face-to-face classes yesterday, however the start date was pushed back because of persistent rainfall across the island over the weekend.
The ministry said assessments and feedback from the schools indicate that locations are ready for classes and arrangements are in place to help students, teachers and other staff to observe the public health protocols mandated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to mitigate possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The 17 schools selected to be a part of the ministry's pilot programme are:
1. Yallahs High School, St Thomas
2. Steer Town Primary and Junior High School, St Ann
3. Somerton All-Age and Infant School, St James
4. Newcombe Valley Primary School, St Elizabeth
5. Morgan's Forest Primary and Infant, Clarendon
6. Mile Gully Primary School, Manchester
7. Kemps Hill High School, Clarendon
8. Garlogie Primary and Junior High, Clarendon
9. Chatsworth Primary and Infant School, St James
10. Chantilly Primary School, Westmoreland
11. Bethlehem All Age and Infant School, St Elizabeth
12. Ballards Valley Primary School, St Elizabeth
13. Alston High School, Clarendon
14. Moore Town Primary & Junior High School, Portland
15. Chalky Hill All Age, St Ann
16. Devon Primary, Manchester
17. Moneague Primary and Junior High, St Ann
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy