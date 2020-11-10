Pilot face-to-face teaching starts today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says 16 of the 17 schools selected to participate in the pilot of face-to-face teaching began classes today.

According to the ministry, Yallahs High School will begin tomorrow because of flooding on the school grounds.

The schools were originally slated to resume face-to-face classes yesterday, however the start date was pushed back because of persistent rainfall across the island over the weekend.

The ministry said assessments and feedback from the schools indicate that locations are ready for classes and arrangements are in place to help students, teachers and other staff to observe the public health protocols mandated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to mitigate possible spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The 17 schools selected to be a part of the ministry's pilot programme are:

1. Yallahs High School, St Thomas

2. Steer Town Primary and Junior High School, St Ann

3. Somerton All-Age and Infant School, St James

4. Newcombe Valley Primary School, St Elizabeth

5. Morgan's Forest Primary and Infant, Clarendon

6. Mile Gully Primary School, Manchester

7. Kemps Hill High School, Clarendon

8. Garlogie Primary and Junior High, Clarendon

9. Chatsworth Primary and Infant School, St James

10. Chantilly Primary School, Westmoreland

11. Bethlehem All Age and Infant School, St Elizabeth

12. Ballards Valley Primary School, St Elizabeth

13. Alston High School, Clarendon

14. Moore Town Primary & Junior High School, Portland

15. Chalky Hill All Age, St Ann

16. Devon Primary, Manchester

17. Moneague Primary and Junior High, St Ann