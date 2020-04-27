Pioneer Manufacturing warns against ingesting bleach to cure COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica - One of the island's leading bleach manufacturers, Pioneer Manufacturing Distribution Company Limited, producer and distributor of the Chloro-Do brand, is warning Jamaicans not to ingest bleach in an attempt to ward off the COVID-19 virus.
Managing director of Pioneer Alfred Thomas, said the product is safe when diluted and used for sanitation purposes, such as the wiping of commonly used spaces in homes and public areas.
“If swallowed, bleach can cause symptoms such as gagging; pain and irritation in the mouth and throat; pain, vomiting and possible burns in the oesophagus and stomach, while shock can appear within a few hours.
“If the symptoms are not treated immediately, permanent damage can be done to the gastrointestinal track and internal organs,” Thomas said.
The company executive also reiterated the warning printed on containers advising that bleach should be kept out of the reach of children and that purchasers should read directions carefully before use.
Thomas said until a cure is found for the COVID-19 virus, Jamaicans can protect themselves by staying home, practising social distancing, good respiratory etiquette, sanitising and washing hands frequently with soap and water, wipe commonly used spaces and wearing masks when in public.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy