Pipe laying along Westgate main road in St James to last four months
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that it will be carrying out urgent pipeline laying work from the traffic lights at Westgate, Montego Bay to the well facility along the Porto Bello/ Sign main road in St James.
According to NWC, this work will commence on Monday, January 13 between the hours of 10:00 am to 4:00 pm daily, and is expected to last for four months.
During this four month period, NWC said road users will experience dust and noise nuisance, as well as traffic delays while traversing this route.
NWC is, however, assuring road users and business operators that every effort will be made to minimise the effects of this “necessary work”.
